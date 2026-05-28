Sonic Frontiers Switch 2 Version Now Available

The second biggest cluster*radio edit* shadowdrop in Sega history, but it's a looooooong way off number 1.

It's the fifth anniversary of Sonic's 30th Anniversary and Sega is bringing back a Switch hit on Switch 2.

The embattled Sonic Frontiers is now available on the Switch 2 in a "Definitive Edition" version that rolls up all of the game's content updates as well as most of the downloadable content (some Japan-exclusive DLC is not available). The MSRP is $49.99 or equivalent, and there is no discount upgrade option.

Although the Switch 2 version has appeared at multiple retailers around the world as well as several ratings bodies including the ESRB (North America) and PEGI (Europe), the game was not mentioned in any of this month's prior presentations.