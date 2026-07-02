Final Fantasy XIV Logs Into Switch 2 On August 4

At least Square can't put THIS on a Game Key Card... oh crap, they just quoted Pierre Trudeau. ("Just watch me.")

It turns out Final Fantasy XIV will arrive on Switch 2 early in August.

As part of a fan festival in Germany for the popular MMO, it was confirmed that the Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy XIV would go live on August 4. The game's eShop listing confirms a file size of 117 GB, though it cannot be downloaded yet: monthly subscriptions will be required following a roughly 1 month trial period.

Currently, four packages are on sale, with the last three offering a 30% launch discount until August 12: