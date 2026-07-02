Final Fantasy XIV Logs Into Switch 2 On August 4

At least Square can't put THIS on a Game Key Card... oh crap, they just quoted Pierre Trudeau. ("Just watch me.")
It turns out Final Fantasy XIV will arrive on Switch 2 early in August.
As part of a fan festival in Germany for the popular MMO, it was confirmed that the Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy XIV would go live on August 4. The game's eShop listing confirms a file size of 117 GB, though it cannot be downloaded yet: monthly subscriptions will be required following a roughly 1 month trial period.
Currently, four packages are on sale, with the last three offering a 30% launch discount until August 12:
- A "Starter Edition" for $19.99, which covers the base game "A Realm Reborn" and the three expansions Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers + 30 days of play time
- The most recent expansion Dawntrail is available for $39.99 with a collector's edition offering additional ingame items for $59.99
- A "Complete Edition" for $59.99 combines the Starter Edition and Dawntrail packages including the 30 days of playtime
- A "Complete Collector's Edition" with all of the expansions and multiple bonus items for each one costs $139.99