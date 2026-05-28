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Demo For Rhythm Heaven Groove's On Switch eShop

by Donald Theriault - June 22, 2026, 9:50 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Try a couple before you buy.

The big buy of the week now has a demo if you're curious about how it'll play.

A demo for Rhythm Heaven Groove, the July 2-launching rhythm game for Switch, is now available: although the web store hasn't updated as of press time it can be downloaded on the console.

The demo contains the first round of the Remix mode with five minigames, including the single-player "Hoop Trundling", and a multiplayer game in Rhythm Tweezers, among the roughly 80 single-player games to go along with 30 co-op games.

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