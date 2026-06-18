Nintendo Downloads - July 16, 2026

Including something that hasn't occurred since Switch 2 week 1.

After a weekend of grinding out my perfect Mewtwo trio (and not having to appear in an advertisement to get it) it's an overstuffed week of releases already. For one thing, the Switch 2 is hitting double digits BEFORE the Archives releases for the first time since week 1 with 11 games (12 in Japan, though that is buoyed by the Monday morning drop of the Octopath Traveler duology the rest of the world gets in October, more on that shortly). There's a first party release technically (Fitness Boxing 3 NS2 edition, with the big one next week), the return of Culdcept, a couple of sequels in Heave Ho 2 and Tangle Tower followup The Mermaid Mask, DenshAttack finally gets out of the blocks, Annapurna drops D-Topia... and there's even a rescue from the VR morass in the Moss duology getting a solo release. Heck, we have five upgrades packs already, which might be a record?

The OG Switch gets some of the love too: the only game of the last paragraph that isn't multiplatform is DenshAttack.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: The tastefully titled Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator, alongside an Archives release of Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure. And that appears to be playable in English.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: Harry Fox looks like a Japanese adventure game, and based on a video from friend of the column SeafoamGaming on our Discord it is. But the other deciding factor is that the game is maybe 15 minutes long?

North America

Switch 2

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer (US$59.99/C$84.99)

Culdcept Begins ($54.99/$75.99)

Go-Go Town! ($32.99/$42.99)

Outlaws + Handful of Missions ($29.99/$38.99)

D-Topia ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Denshattack! ($19.99/$24.99: Wednesday)

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit ($19.99/$23.99: Wednesday)

Moss: The Forgotten Relic ($19.99/$25.99)

The Mermaid Mask ($19.99/$23.99)

Teeto ($17.99/$23.49: Wednesday)

Heave Ho 2 ($9.99/$11.99)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Culdcept Begins ($10.00-/$14.00-)

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer ($9.99/$14.99)

Go-Go Town! ($3.00-/$4.00-)

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit (no cost: Wednesday)

Outlaws + Handful of Missions (no cost)

Switch

Sins of Kaleido ($49.99/$69.99)

Culdcept Begins ($44.99/$61.99)

70s Style Robot Anime Geppy-X ($39.99/$51.99)

Go-Go Town! ($29.99/$38.99)

Instant Sports 2 ($29.99/$38.99)

Dreamin' Her ($24.99/$33.99)

Kawaii Anime: Cute Boys Magic World ($24.90-/$34.90-)

D-Topia ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit ($19.99/$23.99: Wednesday)

Assoluto Racing ($19.99/$27.99)

K-Pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut ($19.99/$26.99)

Moss: The Forgotten Relic ($19.99/$25.99)

Streetdog BMX ($19.99/$24.99)

The Mermaid Mask ($19.99/$23.99)

Teeto ($17.99/$23.49: Wednesday)

Farlands ($17.99/$18.99)

Nom Nom: Crazy Forest Cafe ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Secrets of Velendar Castle - Escape Room ($12.99/$18.49)

Wild West Survivors ($12.99/$17.79: Friday)

Take Me To The Dungeon!! ($10.99/$13.99)

SuperDog ($10.00-/$10.00: Saturday)

Castaway Survival in Ocean: Build Your Own Raft, Craft ($9.99/$15.99: Tuesday)

Lootbag Tactics ($9.99/$13.99)

Biomechanical Toy (QuByte Classics) ($9.99/$12.99)

Heave Ho 2 ($9.99/$11.99)

Science Trivia Quiz 100 Wonders ($8.99/$11.49)

Barda: Backpack Roguelike ($8.99/$11.79: Friday)

A Little Horror Story ($7.99/$10.99: Tuesday)

The Abyss's Last Breath ($7.99/$10.99)

Japan Stigmatized Property ($7.99/$10.49)

Tinny Strays ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

EggConsole Harry Fox PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

Ultra Pixel Survive 2 ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Kami 2 ($4.99/$4.99: Wednesday)

Jack in Space ($4.99/$6.99)

Zombie Legion ($4.99/$6.99)

Letter Swap: Term Challenge ($4.99/$4.99)

Brawl Snakes ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

100 Korean Hidden Cats ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Dorothy's Magical Journey in Oz ($4.95/$6.95: Monday)

Brainrots Evolution ($3.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

99% Can't Spot It! Common Sense Battle ($3.99/$5.39)

Basic Kanji Meaning Quiz ($3.99/$5.39)

Decide in 5 Seconds: Who is the Culprit? ($3.99/$5.39)

Detective Mind Training: Mystery Choices ($3.99/$5.39)

Mystery at Rainy Night Manor: The Missing Invitation ($3.99/$5.39)

Whys and Wonders: Secrets of our Bodies ($3.99/$5.39)

Ninja Teleport ($2.99/$4.99: Wednesday)

Banana Blood ($2.99/$4.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: An Aksys Games sale until July 27 includes a discount on the criminally underrated Jack Jeanne (40% off). PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer (€59.99/£49.99)

Culdcept Begins (€54.99/£44.99)

Go-Go Town! (€29.99/£26.99: Wednesday)

Outlaws + Handful of Missions (€27.99/£24.99)

The Mermaid Mask (€20.49/£17.75)

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Denshattack! (€19.99/£15.99: Wednesday)

Moss: The Forgotten Relic (€18.99/£15.99)

D-Topia (€18.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Teeto (€16.99/£14.39: Tuesday)

Heave Ho 2 (€9.99/£8.99)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Culdcept Begins (€10.00-/£8.99)

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer (€9.99/£7.99)

Go-Go Town! (€1.00-/£2.00: Wednesday)

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit (no cost: Wednesday)

Outlaws + Handful of Missions (no cost)

Switch

Sins of Kaleido (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)

Culdcept Begins (€44.99/£35.99)

70s Style Robot Anime Geppy-X (€38.99/£33.50-)

Go-Go Town! (€29.99/£24.99)

Instant Sports 2 (€29.99/£26.99)

The Mermaid Mask (€20.49/£17.75)

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Assoluto Racing (€19.99/£16.99)

K-Pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut (€19.99/£16.99)

Princess Date Diaries: A Fairy Tale Love (€19.90-/£17.90-)

Street Uni X (€19.50-/£16.99: Saturday)

D-Topia (€18.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Moss: The Forgotten Relic (€18.99/£15.99)

Farlands (€17.99/£15.99)

Teeto (€16.99/£14.39: Wednesday)

Nom Nom: Crazy Forest Cafe (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Streetdog BMX (€14.99/£14.99)

Secrets of Velendar Castle - Escape Room (€12.99/£11.49)

Wild West Survivors (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

Take Me To The Dungeon!! (€10.79/£9.69)

Biomechanical Toy (QuByte Classics) (€9.99/£8.99)

Heave Ho 2 (€9.99/£8.99)

A Little Horror Story (€7.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

Science Trivia Quiz 100 Wonders (€7.99/£7.99)

The Abyss's Last Breath (€7.99/£7.99)

Tinny Strays (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Japan Stigmatized Property (€7.79/£6.69)

Ultra Pixel Survive 2 (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

EggConsole Harry Fox PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Kami 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Zombie Legion (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Jack in Space (€4.99/£4.99)

Brawl Snakes (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

100 Korean Hidden Cats (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)

Dorothy's Magical Journey in Oz (€4.95/£4.95: Monday)

Letter Swap: Term Challenge (€4.49/£3.99)

Brainrots Evolution (€3.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Ninja Teleport (€2.99/£2.99: Wednesday)

Banana Blood (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Anime: Fantasy Uni 3 (€2.50-/£2.29: Wednesday)

99% Can't Spot It! Common Sense Battle (€2.49/£2.24)

Basic Kanji Meaning Quiz (€2.49/£2.24)

Chilling Urban Legends (€2.49/£2.24)

Decide in 5 Seconds: Who is the Culprit? (€2.49/£2.24)

Detective Mind Training: Mystery Choices (€2.49/£2.24)

Hero Rescue Agency (€2.49/£2.24)

Mystery at Rainy Night Manor: The Missing Invitation (€2.49/£2.24)

Whys and Wonders: Secrets of our Bodies (€2.49/£2.24)

Japan

Switch 2

Kyoto Xanadu (¥8070)

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer (¥7678)

Culdcept Begins (¥7480)

Octopath Trqveler (¥5478: Monday)

Octopath Traveler II (¥5478: Monday)

Go-Go Town! (¥3900)

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit (¥2600)

Denshattack! (¥2420)

D-Topia (¥2300: Tuesday)

Teeto (¥2100: Wednesday)

Moss: The Forgotten Relic (¥2300)

Monster Girl and the Mysterious Adventure Remastered (¥1280)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Culdcept Begins (¥1100)

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer (¥1100)

Go-Go Town! (¥550)

Kyoto Xanadu (¥150)

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit (¥100)

Switch

Hypnosis Mic -Alternative Rap Battle- 2nd Period (¥8580)

Sins of Kaleido (¥8580)

Kyoto Xanadu (¥7920)

Culdcept Begins (¥6380)

Reptilian Rising (¥4800)

70s Style Robot Anime Geppy-X (¥4400)

Go-Go Town! (¥3400)

Dreamin' Her (¥3200)

K-Pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut (¥3190)

Streetdog BMX (¥3000)

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit (¥2600)

D-Topia (¥2300: Tuesday)

Moss: The Forgotten Relic (¥2300)

Assoluto Racing (¥2200)

Teeto (¥2100: Wednesday)

Wild West Survivors (¥2040)

Roots (¥2000)

Nom Nom: Crazy Forest Cafe (¥1800)

Biomechanical Toy (QuByte Classics) (¥1620)

Lootbag Tactics (¥1599)

Secrets of Velendar Castle - Escape Room (¥1500)

Take Me To The Dungeon!! (¥1300)

A Little Horror Story (¥1299)

Tinny Strays (¥1299)

Square Puzzle (¥1280)

Love Eternal (¥1200)

EggConsole Harry Fox PC-8801 (¥880)

Japan Stigmatized Property (¥800)

Brawl Snakes (¥799)

Jack in Space (¥790)

Letter Swap: Term Challenge (¥780)

Ultra Pixel Survive 2 (¥780: Friday)

Zombie Legion (¥749)

Kami 2 (¥580)

Banana Blood (¥559)

Chilling Reflected Images (¥420)

Diagnose Your Inner Darkness (¥420)