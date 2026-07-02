Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Switch 2 Edition Details Confirm New Blade, Resolution

Can't do much to make the acquisition of blades, the characters, or the plot better but at least it looks passable.

The RPG we don't talk about is getting a Switch 2 edition next week, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is getting another -saga Blade in the package.

An overview trailer for the game has been released claiming the July 30 patch (October 1 for a physical edition) will run at 4k resolution / 60 frames per second docked or 1080p / 60 FPS in handheld mode. Brief footage of the Merc Assault mode was also shown.

As part of the package, there will be new outfits for Pyra and Mythra, as well as a new rare blade in Momo (originally from the Xenosaga series) who can switch their outfits as well as their elemental affinity. The 14-year old joins KOS-MOS and T-elos as reference to the prior form of Xeno- from Monolith Soft.