Nintendo Downloads - July 23, 2026

A single player focused Splatoon? In this economy?

All three regions in our tracking reached the age of majority in Switch 2 release count last week (Japan was over 20), and yet it's easy to argue that they're not as big combined as this week's major release. Splatoon Raiders blows out the single player mode of Splatoon, and at this point between the comics and the Direct we should all be well versed in how it plays at this point. If you need something a little bit more violent, there's the Prinny-fueled musou Disgaea Mayhem getting localized, or yet another crack at Final Fantasy X/X-2 (of course, no upgrade which was plenty litigated last week).

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Part of that litigation was due to Star Ocean: The Second Story R. We also got the late Switch 2 release of Starbites from NISA, and another example of "free to play game with a Switch 2 upgrade" in Disney Speedstorm. The Archives had another Heracles game (not localized) and Taito's 1988 shooter Sylvalion.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: It's another version of Dragon Slayer so that's a no.

North America

Switch 2

Disgaea Mayhem (US$59.99/C$74.99)

Splatoon Raiders ($49.99/$69.99)

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster ($49.99/$59.99)

Pit Panic ($14.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

Memory of Memoire: A Chill Story ($13.99/$16.49)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Memory of Memoire: A Chill Story ($1.99/$2.24)

Switch

Disgaea Mayhem ($59.99/$74.99)

Staffer Retro: A Supernatural Mystery Quest ($24.99/$32.39)

Seven Deadly Sins: Anime Boys Fantasy Love ($24.90-/$34.90-)

Seven Deadly Sins: Anime Girls Fantasy Love ($24.90-/$34.90-)

The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante ($19.99/$22.79: Monday)

Gurei ($19.99/$24.99)

Solateria ($19.99/$25.99)

Twofold ($19.99/$23.99)

High Times ($19.99/$not released)

Pit Panic ($14.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

Tolem ($14.99/$20.99)

Yog-Sothoth's Yard ($14.99/$19.99)

Helix: Descent and Ascent ($14.99/$17.99)

Bob The Mad Rabbit ($14.99/$21.29: Friday)

Club Soko ($13.99/$17.99)

Car Parking Simulator 2026 ($12.99/$18.19: Friday)

Royal Pit ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Memory of Memoire: A Chill Story ($11.99/$14.25)

Square Brain Puzzle ($11.99/$14.99)

Torii ($9.99/$13.99)

Viral Reload EX ($9.99/$14.99)

Football 26 League Superstar ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Papercraft Tactics ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Driving School Sim ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Castaway ($9.99/$11.99: Saturday)

Cozy Battle Royale 2026 ($7.99/$11.99: Tuesday)

Bone Marrow 2 ($7.99/$11.50-)

Coloring Pixels: Colleciton 7 ($7.59/$9.95)

Momoka (wo) Wasshoi ($7.40-/$10.52)

Super Goldfish Scooping ($7.00-/$9.66)

To The Basement: Before ($6.99/$9.99)

EggConsole Dragon Slayer Level 2.0 PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

Bomcat ($6.23/$8.57)

Flip-Flip Jigsaw Girls ($5.40-/$7.46)

Blast'n Bounty ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Cubic Riders ($4.99/$6.99)

In The Dark Collection ($4.99/$6.99)

Zumba - Marble Jungle Adventure ($4.99/$6.99)

Twofold: First Snow ($4.99/$5.99)

Cave Looters ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)

Chilling Urban Legends ($3.99/$5.39)

Learn Through Riddles! Masterpieces of the World ($3.99/$5.39)

The Chilling Moment You Realize It: Creepy Meaning Psychological Test ($3.99/$5.39)

Steam Girls ($3.40-/$4.66)

You All Know! Arm Tank Volley ($2.99/$4.49)

Silent Cleaning ($1.29/$1.79)

Puzzle Girls: Seductive Nights ($0.99/$1.29)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Suikoden remasters are 50% off (new record) until July 30 and near the end of JRPG July. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Disgaea Mayhem (€59.99/£49.99)

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (€49.99/£44.99)

Splatoon Raiders (€49.99/£41.99)

Pit Panic (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Memory of Memoire: A Chill Story (€13.99/£12.49)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Memory of Memoire: A Chill Story (€1.99/£1.74)

Switch

Disgaea Mayhem (€59.99/£49.99)

Seven Deadly Sins: Anime Boys Fantasy Love (€24.90-/£22.50-)

The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Staffer Retro: A Supernatural Mystery Quest (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

High Times (€19.99/£18.99)

Gurei (€19.99/£17.99)

Twofold (€19.99/£17.75)

Maid-Sama Cafe: Anime Girl Services In Cute Outfits (€19.90-/£17.90-)

Solateria (€19.50-/£16.75: Wednesday)

Pit Panic (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Tolem (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Helix: Descent and Ascent (€14.99/£13.49)

Yog-Sothoth's Yard (€14.99/£12.99)

Bob The Mad Rabbit (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)

Club Soko (€14.49/£12.49)

Car Parking Simulator 2026 (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

Royal Pit (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

Memory of Memoire: A Chill Story (€11.99/£10.75)

Viral Reload EX (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Square Brain Puzzle (€9.99/£9.99)

Football 26 League Superstar (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Papercraft Tactics (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Driving School Sim (€9.99/£7.99: Saturday)

Torii (€8.49/£7.49)

Cozy Battle Royale 2026 (€7.99/£6.99: Tuesday)

Bone Marrow 2 (€7.99/£7.19)

Coloring Pixels: Colleciton 7 (€7.29/£6.59)

Super Goldfish Scooping (€7.00-/£6.02)

To The Basement: Before (€6.99/£6.29)

Momoka (wo) Wasshoi (€6.51/£5.89)

EggConsole Dragon Slayer Level 2.0 PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Bomcat (€5.29/£4.79)

Blast'n Bounty (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Cubic Riders (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Zumba - Marble Jungle Adventure (€4.99/£4.99)

Twofold: First Snow (€4.99/£4.59)

In The Dark Collection (€4.99/£4.49)

Solitaire Paradise - Anime Bikini Babes (€4.99/£4.49)

Cave Looters (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Flip-Flip Jigsaw Girls (€4.59/£4.09: Wednesday)

Steam Girls (€3.09/£2.79: Wednesday)

You All Know! Arm Tank Volley (€2.99/£2.69)

Anime Uni 3D: Hot Vacay (€2.50-/£2.29: Wednesday)

Learn Through Riddles! Masterpieces of the World (€2.49/£2.24)

Something That Shouldn't Be There Is Visible (€2.49/£2.24)

The Chilling Moment You Realize It: Creepy Meaning Psychological Test (€2.49/£2.24)

Silent Cleaning (€1.29/£1.09)

Puzzle Girls: Seductive Nights (€0.99/£0.89)

Japan

Switch 2

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (¥6688)

Splatoon Raiders (¥6480)

Pit Panic (¥1900)

Memory of Memoire: A Chill Story (¥1500)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Memory of Memoire: A Chill Story (¥300)

Switch

Sorayume (¥8580)

Seven Deadly Sins: Anime Boys Fantasy Love (¥3990)

Seven Deadly Sins: Anime Girls Fantasy Love (¥3990)

Staffer Retro: A Supernatural Mystery Quest (¥3500)

Universal Flight Simulator 3 PVP (¥2999)

Monochrome Echoes White Edition (¥2800)

Gurei (¥2499)

Twofold (¥2450)

Bob The Mad Rabbit (¥2420)

Tolem (¥2400)

Solateria (¥2300)

Car Parking Simulator 2026 (¥2080)

The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante (¥2050)

Yog-Sothoth's Yard (¥1980)

Pit Panic (¥1900)

Viral Reload EX (¥1840)

Club Soko (¥1800)

Torii (¥1490)

Cozy Battle Royale 2026 (¥1299)

Papercraft Tactics (¥1299)

Memory of Memoire: A Chill Story (¥1200)

Momoka (wo) Wasshoi (¥1200)

Coloring Pixels: Colleciton 7 (¥995)

Bomcat (¥990)

EggConsole Dragon Slayer Level 2.0 PC-8801 (¥880)

Flip-Flip Jigsaw Girls (¥800)

Zumba - Marble Jungle Adventure (¥790)

Cubic Riders (¥749)

Super Goldfish Scooping (¥700)

Twofold: First Snow (¥600)

Blast'n Bounty (¥600)

Steam Girls (¥500)

Checkmate In One Move: Chess Brain Training (¥420)

Crime Mystery In A Futuristic City (¥420)

Match The Outfit (¥420)

Puzzle Girls: Seductive Nights (¥399)

Silent Cleaning (¥200)