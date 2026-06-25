Mario Tennis Fever Adds GameShare Support, New Court In Update

Just missed Wimbledon, and too early for Montreal / Toronto. Shame.

Mario Tennis Fever is rallying support with a new free update.

The version 1.1 update is heavily themed around Super Mario Galaxy, with the addition of a new "Galaxy Court" which introduces black holes which randomly absorb shots - or players - that end up in range. Special matches using Prankster Comets from the Galaxy endgames are also available on the court, and there are new color options when playing as Luma.

Additionally, GameShare support (via GameChat) is now available.