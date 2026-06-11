Nintendo Downloads - July 9, 2026

Warning: The anime content this week is about 1.2 Crunchyroll.

We knew this was happening as of the Partner Showcase in February, but this week features so much anime - and possibly the eventual fate of Fire Emblem Heroes. Granblue Fantasy ReLink and Digimon Story: Time Stranger (both Switch 2 and Switch) are teaming up to bring so, so much shonen to Nintendo platforms this week, plus a side of Gunvolt compilation+new content (?), and even XSEED's getting in on the action with Story of Seasons meets Pokemon Ultra Moon in Moonlight Peaks.

And hopefully the week is quiet, since even though I'm off work I'm hanging out with friends for a work-week equivalent to beat down Mewtwo in their millions.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Botany Manor got a Switch 2 edition with an inexpensive upgrade, and an Archives double header with early 80s arcade game Lady Bug (Arcade, S2/S) and T.R.A.G. (Console).

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: Hydelos is a scrolling shooter so you're all set.

North America

Switch 2

Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Digimon Story Time Stranger ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Moonlight Peaks ($39.99/$54.99: Tuesday)

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection ($34.99/$48.49)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Moonlight Peaks ($5.00/$5.00: Tuesday)

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection ($5.00/$7.00)

Switch

Digimon Story Time Stranger ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Moonlight Peaks ($34.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection ($29.99/$41.49)

Kawaii Anime: Cute Girls Magic World ($24.90/$34.90)

Mythmatch ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Tower Dominion ($17.49/$24.49)

Dead Estate ($14.99/$17.49: Friday)

My Cozy Workspace ($12.99/$17.79)

Farm Pro 26 Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Roots ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Rage District - Humanity Armageddon ($7.99/$11.99: Tuesday)

Brainrot Card Market Simulator ($7.99/$10.99: Tuesday)

Wheelie Life Simulator ($7.99/$10.99: Saturday)

Make It! Shaved Ice ($7.00/$9.66)

Red Titans ($6.99/$9.57)

EggConsole Hydelos MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

Kitty Farm Island ($5.99/$8.49)

Card Party Showdown ($5.99/$8.35)

The Fissure ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Color Snake ($4.99/$6.99)

Quest Arrest ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Tilt it! Golf ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Golfish ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Lingix Lingo ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Brain Boost! Basic Math 4-Choice Quiz ($3.99/$5.39)

Crime Scene: What's Wrong? ($3.99/$5.39)

Hidden Clues: Mystery Scene Challenge ($3.99/$5.39)

Memorize The Evidence: 1-Minute Memory Mystery ($3.99/$5.39)

Place & Learn 19x19 Mental Math ($3.99/$5.39)

Whys & Wonders Secrets of the Universe ($3.99/$5.39)

Your Intelligence Will Be Exposed: Mystery Observation Challenge ($3.99/$5.39)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Multiple Square Enix games are on sale until July 17 including a full 65% off FFVII Remake Integrade and the first sale on Rebirth. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Digimon Story Time Stranger (€69.99/£54.99: Friday)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok (€59.99/£49.99)

Moonlight Peaks (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection (€29.99/£26.99)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Moonlight Peaks (€5.00/£5.00: Tuesday)

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection (€4.00/£3.60)

Switch

Digimon Story Time Stranger (€69.99/£54.99: Friday)

Moonlight Peaks (€34.99/£29.99: Tuesday)

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection (€29.99/£23.39)

Dino Evolution: Catch Dinosaurs and Raise Anime Primeval Girls (€24.90/£22.50)

Kawaii Anime: Cute Boys Magic World (€24.90/£22.50)

Mythmatch (€19.50/£16.75: Tuesday)

Tower Dominion (€17.49/£15.79)

My Cozy Workspace (€12.99/£12.99)

Dead Estate (€12.49/£11.29: Friday)

Farm Pro 26 Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Roots (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Rage District - Humanity Armageddon (€7.99/£7.99: Tuesday)

Brainrot Card Market Simulator (€7.99/£6.99: Tuesday)

Wheelie Life Simulator (€7.99/£6.99: Saturday)

Make It! Shaved Ice (€7.00/£6.02)

Red Titans (€6.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Card Party Showdown (€5.99/£5.39)

Kitty Farm Island (€5.99/£5.39)

EggConsole Hydelos MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

The Fissure (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Color Snake (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Quest Arrest (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Tilt it! Golf (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Golfish (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Lingix Lingo (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Brain Boost! Basic Math 4-Choice Quiz (€2.49/£2.24)

Crime Scene: What's Wrong? (€2.49/£2.24)

Hidden Clues: Mystery Scene Challenge (€2.49/£2.24)

Memorize The Evidence: 1-Minute Memory Mystery (€2.49/£2.24)

Place & Learn 19x19 Mental Math (€2.49/£2.24)

The Person Living Next Door (€2.49/£2.24)

Whys & Wonders Secrets of the Universe (€2.49/£2.24)

Your Intelligence Will Be Exposed: Mystery Observation Challenge (€2.49/£2.24)

Japan

Switch 2

Digimon Story Time Stranger (¥7920)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok (¥6930)

Moonlight Peaks (¥5940)

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection (¥4980)

Switch 2 Upgrade

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection (¥590)

Moonlight Peaks (¥550)

Switch

Crazy Cha!n -Elpis's Chain- (¥8580)

Digimon Story Time Stranger (¥7920)

Moonlight Peaks (¥5390)

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection (¥4390)

Kawaii Anime: Cute Boys Magic World (¥3990)

Kawaii Anime: Cute Girls Magic World (¥3990)

Magical Girl Witch Trial (¥3500)

Tokyo Valkyrie (¥2980)

My Cozy Workspace (¥2080)

Tower Dominion (¥1950)

Brainrot Card Market Simulator (¥1299)

Wheelie Life Simulator (¥1299)

Rage District - Humanity Armageddon (¥1290)

Red Titans (¥1101)

Card Party Showdown (¥960)

Kitty Farm Island (¥899)

EggConsole Hydelos MSX2 (¥880)

Golfish (¥799)

Lingix Lingo (¥780)

Color Snake (¥749)

Make It! Shaved Ice (¥700)

Tilt it! Golf (¥699: Friday)

Bubble Shooter Piratey (¥690)

4 Choice Quiz For Learning Common Kanji (¥420)

5 Seconds to Decide (¥420)

99% Can't See Through It - Detective's Common Sense Battle (¥420)

Detective Training Their Thinking (¥420)

Everyday Science Quizzes: 100 Mysteries (¥420)

Hero Dispatch Center (¥420)

Rainy Night Mansion Mystery: The Missing Invitation (¥420)