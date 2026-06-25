Three Game Boy Games Added To Nintendo Classics Library Alongside Puzzle Pack For GBA

One of these feels way overdue.

A new update for the Nintendo Classics Game Boy and GBA apps tonight has brought three new Game Boy games and a single release with two different games for the Advance library.

Game Boy

Fortified Zone (1991) is a top down shooter starring a pair of mercenaries who have to navigate through maze-like environments. It was previously released on the 3DS Virtual Console in July 2011.

Sword of Hope II (1992-96) is an early dungeon crawling RPG that previously saw release on the 3DS VC in 2012.

Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 (1994) is the major game of the update, as the only first party Game Boy game in the update and the first game to star Wario following his turn in the backdoor pilot Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins. A side scrolling platformer with more traditional structure compared to the Game Boy Color sequels, it was also released on 3DS VC in 2012.

Game Boy Advance

* Dr. Mario and Puzzle League (2005) is, as the name implies, a combination of two Nintendo puzzle staples in Dr Mario and Puzzle League (similar to a Tetris and Dr Mario compilation on the Super Nintendo a decade prior) with enhanced visuals and new music. The Puzzle League portion is unbranded in much the same way it appeared in the 2003 Nintendo Puzzle Collection for the GameCube.