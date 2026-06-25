Mario Kart Tour Announces End Of Service 30 September

The white flag is out for the mobile racer / DLC source.

Another mobile Nintendo game is about to end service.

The website for Mario Kart Tour has posted a FAQ page announcing the shutdown of the game on September 30, 2026 at 2 a.m. ET. The game's premium content - the Gold Pass and "rubies" used for early unlocks of content - have been discontinued as of today, though all players who play between August 5 and the shutdown will get the Gold Pass benefits.

The FAQ page confirms no offline version (a la Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp) will be available, but some of the courses were added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe via its Booster Course Pass.