Nintendo Possibly Ending Nintendo Power Merchandise

The last minor heartbeat of a generational icon has been phased out.

Boston America, makers of the officially licensed Nintendo Power Mints, have begun to replace the item with new Nintendo Entertainment System Controller Mints.

I reached out to Boston America asking why the change took place and was informed that Nintendo had asked for the packaging to be updated.

The significance here is Nintendo Power Mints were likely the last piece of merchandise being produced with the famous Nintendo Power branding. While it may seem silly, studying small shifts on merchandise like this helps us understand how Nintendo may want the overall company brand to be perceived moving forward. Nintendo Power, even in this minor form, may no longer be part of those plans.

Nintendo Power Mints were also discussed in my presentation titled The Importance of Video Game Merchandise Preservation given at the Strong National Museum of Play's inaugural Save The Games Symposium. A written version of that presentation can be read here where you can learn in greater detail why merchandise changes are important to video game history.