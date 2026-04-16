New Tears Of The Kingdom Amiibo Launching September 17

What game will weave its way into a fortune in mid September to go along with it?

A surprise Nintendo Today drop has announced some post-Switch 2 price bump merch.

The posting has confirmed an Amiibo based on Mineru's Construct from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available on September 17. The main feature of the new figure is articulated arms which can be posed in several different ways.

As with other Zelda amiibo, it can be tapped in Tears of the Kingdom to produce items, including a special paraglider fabric.