Nintendo Classics Adds Two Namco Classics, Original Game Freak Game To NES Library

The second most important thing Game Freak's involved with today.
A new trio of NES and Famicom games has been added to the Nintendo Classics library tonight, all from regular Nintendo development partners.
- The Tower of Druaga (1985 - Famicom) is the home console version of the original arcade game, designed initially as "fantasy Pac-Man" by Namco and is often credited as the first game to have dedicated doujin (fan created) strategy guides.
- Mendel Palace (1989-90) is a puzzle game which was one of the first games developed by future Pokemon main series developers Game Freak, in which the player must rescue a girl trapped either in her own dreams (NA) or from a jealous sister named Quinty (Japan, where the game is known as Quinty).
- Pac-Man (multiple US releases, 1984 in Japan) is the NES version of the original arcade smash and song inspiration. Originally published unlicensed by Tengen due to Namco not publishing games in North America for the NES, it would later come to the NES officially when Namco joined as a Super Nintendo licensor in 1993.