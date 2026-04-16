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Switch 2 Bundles To Return, Offering Chocie Of Three Games

by Donald Theriault - May 12, 2026, 9:22 am EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

Get used to the bundle price.

The "game included" cost of a Switch 2 might be the base price in the fall, but it's offering a choice this summer.

Nintendo has announced the US$499.99 bundle for Switch 2 will offer a choice between three of Switch 2's biggest games - Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, or Pokemon Pokopia - beginning in early June. The games will be included as a digital download code.

Previously the bundle included Mario Kart World at launch, and then a mix of World and Pokemon Legends: Z-A following the action RPG's October release.

Talkback

Ian Sane15 minutes ago

Well you have to download Pokopia either way so that would be the one I would pick.

If hardware prices are going to increase because of "market conditions" then software bundles that don't require any increase in manufacturing cost just seem like the logical way for Nintendo to try to balance it out.

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