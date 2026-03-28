Episode 969: Plato's Allegory of the Electro-Thermostatic Refrigerator

I am going to fill this TSI with Greek philosophers and force Jon to ID them.

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Let's talk about merchandise. This week we talk about the fact Nintendo of America will no longer have price parity between eShop and retail prices.

This makes a logical sense, a digital product can't be resold and costs zero to produce. From Nintendo's perspective, they also don't have to cut in a retailer. Even for third party games, the pie is split two ways - not three. There's no risk of unsold stock rotting on the shelf, there's no manufacturing lines to maintain. It's a huge win to sell digitally. Using pricing to incentivize consumer behavior is wise.

However, the other half of this transaction - the retailers - are obviously going to be concerned by this trend. They are now the more expensive way to acquire a game, and the transition to digital had already been moving against them.

We know Nintendo values the relationship with retailers - the fact they had clung to the pricing parity for as long as they did speaks volumes. Retailers take the brunt of console launches, they provide co-marketing for major releases, they keep your brand in the eyes of consumers who aren't following the gaming industry all that closely.

I've spoken about the proliferation of Nintendo stuff on the Target shelves. While I'm not a frequent shopper, I'm there enough to have watched them creep across the electronics department and jump the firewall of the main aisle into the toy section. The upcoming movie has been a powerful catalyst for additional spreading of Mario merch. I suspect that this is part of the larger peace offering - more product for shelves tied to valuable brands, even as Nintendo starts to cut the retail market out of their core business.

As such, I decided to look into the 5" figurines available at my local Target location specifically for the The Super Mario Galaxy Movie - and rate them.

Bowser Jr.: C+ Very nice texturing to create lizard-like skin. Messily painted bandana around his neck is accurate to source material. His paintbrush - used to frame Mario in a society filled with the dumbest species to ever wear shoes - can be held by his articulated hands. Points deducted for forcing me to spend time on Isle Delfino

Very nice texturing to create lizard-like skin. Messily painted bandana around his neck is accurate to source material. His paintbrush - used to frame Mario in a society filled with the dumbest species to ever wear shoes - can be held by his articulated hands. Points deducted for forcing me to spend time on Isle Delfino Rosalina: C- Ten points of articulation creates a lot of elegant-looking poses. I think this design hasn't aged well since the release of Galaxy; the half-covered face needs to go away. It strikes me as an emo signed up for cotillion. Accurate to her design but her single visible eye is open far too wide, as if she's been spooked by Isle Delfino's utter failure as a society

Ten points of articulation creates a lot of elegant-looking poses. I think this design hasn't aged well since the release of Galaxy; the half-covered face needs to go away. It strikes me as an emo signed up for cotillion. Accurate to her design but her single visible eye is open far too wide, as if she's been spooked by Isle Delfino's utter failure as a society Mario: B Extremely accurate to his movie model, though I don't love that he's been made a bit less round for his movie role. The articulation could be better blended into the model. Hair and moustache don't match, meaning he's dying somewhere. Presumably due to the stress of having been illegally detained on Isle Delfino

Extremely accurate to his movie model, though I don't love that he's been made a bit less round for his movie role. The articulation could be better blended into the model. Hair and moustache don't match, meaning he's dying somewhere. Presumably due to the stress of having been illegally detained on Isle Delfino Yoshi: B+ Yoshi is Yoshi. He also has the nicely textured skin, though the mold marks on his broad nose are too obvious considering the other detail. He has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to accessories: a New Donk City hat and satchel. Thankfully not on Delfino, because he would spontaneously explode.

Right, this week we talk about Nintendo's pricing changes. James is also mad about popcorn, or something. It's best to think about it. Then we have an argument about pedantry, nose removal and facial spite, and finally a break. God help us.

After this break we tackle some New Business. Guillaume is still at The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy but spends most of his New Business teaching his father to swear in the demo for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. Greg has some time with new Super Mario Bros. Wonder DLC, Meetup in Bellabel Park. Lastly, Jon has forsaken Oblivion for the siren song that is Pokémon Pokopia. James is villainously rubbing his palms together. "Get f***ed, Oblivion."

No Listener Mail this week, but it is the priority for next week. So get them in!