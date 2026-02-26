The Switch version of Like a Goodra can murder your battery like the Switch 2 edition does.

Nintendo has provided firmware updates for both Switch 2 and Switch tonight, with the Switch 2 getting a requested but risky feature.

The version 22 update has added a "Handheld Boost Mode" option to the Switch 2 menu: enabling this is designed to force backwards compatible Switch software to run portably as if the system were docked. This can affect the ability to use touch controls in compatible games, and attached Joy-Con 2 will operate as a Switch 2 Pro Controller. Full details can be found on Nintendo's support site: third party developers reportedly were not notified of this feature.

The Switch 2 and Switch now have the option to add notes to players on the friends list via a corresponding update to the Nintendo Switch app, with the Switch 2 also getting bespoke "Airplane Mode" options for Bluetooth, wi-fi, and NFC (meaning it would be possible to use bluetooth earbuds on a flight).