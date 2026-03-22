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Radio Free Nintendo
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Episode 968: Now Not Offensively Poor!

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - March 22, 2026, 10:03 pm EDT
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This title under protest.

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Nintendo pushed an update to Switch and Switch 2 that created a new handheld mode of Switch 2 to test. Gui seems to be hitting the end of The Hundred Line. We now get a new look at Final Fantasy VII Remake from Jon. James gives coherent impressions of Pokopia this week.

This might seem like a weirdly slight article - and you're right. Normally it's the host's responsibility to write the article and I was not hosting this week. I was out binging basketball and observing my team mount a seemingly-impossible comeback, followed by me doing a seemingly-impossible amount of drinking.

That means it's a Jon-hosted episode, where I parachute in 40 minutes late and 2.5 sheets to the wind. I could have just sat this one out but I'm nothing if not a trooper. Also, I wasn't sleeping that night anyway.

We'll be having a bunch of weird line-ups in the next few weeks; people are going to be in and out for an extended window.

I do not believe there is a title too irresponsible for RFN, but I may not represent the majoritarian view on this front. I shall return to my Pokémon world, where I am both God and Tyrant. Do attempt to ignore the fact the image this week seems to reflect nothing of relevance to the title. I am too lazy to make a new one and I liked this one quite a bit.

Despite the reluctance of the interim host to request them, we do want your email.

  • (00:01:45) New Business - Handheld Boost Mode.
  • (01:09:05) The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy.
  • (01:27:34) FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE.
  • (01:50:32) Pokemon Pokopia.

This episode's ending music is "Castle Bowser Theme" from Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.

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