First Part Of Pokemon Pokopia Expansion Pass Dives In August 5

Bulbasaur is loving this Northern Hemisphere summer because it's been perpetually humid.

The Pokemon Pokopia expansion pass announced last month has some new details and a first drop date.

A new town "Bubbly Basin" will be available on August 5, alongside a software update for all players that enables underwater exploration. The town will focus on aquatic (not necessarily Water-typed) Pokemon and building out an environment for them, alongside deep-sea exploration.

The second part of the pass will be out "late 2026', and though it will not add a new town - the other town in the pass will come next year - the ability to have Pokemon wear accessories will be enabled.