Surely if Danhausen can uncurse the Knicks to a championship he can uncurse the Nintendo Classics with enough human monies.

Expansion Pack-level subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online will be getting some lost media and some burnable media in the first two weeks of August.

The first update on August 4 will see the previously unreleased Zero Racers and D-Hopper come to the Virtual Boy library. Originally announced in January, the games will accompany the promised update to allow for color customization instead of the standard Virtual Boy red.

Following that on August 13 will be Super Mario Sunshine, leaving Pokemon Colosseum as the last of the original announced games for the GameCube library. The oft-reviewed by Nintendo World Report (as Planet GameCube) 3D platformer was previously re-released in the temporary Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection in 2020, with controls adapted to account for the lack of analog triggers on the Switch controllers.