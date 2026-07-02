Nintendo Downloads - July 30, 2026

Featuring a game that, much like Drake, likes to strike a chord and that chord is...

There was a time in preparing this week's listing that Xenoblade Chronicles 2 was the lowest ranked Switch 2 game by revenue - sadly, that was in the North American eShops where the rankings are based on revenue and the only part of the game listed for sale on Switch 2 is the upgrade pack. If the entire world were to change, and XC2 were to remain behind a g-d Truxton game in this chart, however, I would be most pleased. Also on Switch 2 and Switch this week: a pair of otome games based on the Prince of Tennis games and published by KONAMI of all people, Blue Reflection Quartet, and one of the first Switch 2 games to get announced after launch in Constance.

Not much awaits on the OG Switch beyond a reminder that ACAB may not apply to time-displaced animals but it definitely applies to Maple Leafs goalies.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: In a three Archives week, the cross-platform release of ARMADILLO RACING is the standout. There's also a Switch 2 version of SOMA and a fighting game based on a soon-to-be-crippled franchise whose Switch version will need languages patched in later. And if you haven't heard on our Discord, that's not the worse fate: the Xbox editions being delayed two hours before launch IS.

North America

Switch 2

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (US$69.99/C$99.99)

The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game ($54.99/$73.49)

The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More ($54.99/$73.49)

Blue Reflection Quartet ($49.99/$66.99)

Truxton Extreme ($24.99/$33.99)

Ira ($21.95/$31.00)

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel ($19.99/$29.99)

Constance ($19.99/$25.99)

Valkyrie Saga ($7.99/$9.65)

Bokura ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition75983 ($9.99/$14.99)

The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game ($4.99/$6.99)

The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More ($4.99/$6.99)

Switch

Blue Reflection Quartet ($49.99/$66.99)

The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game ($49.99/$66.99)

The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More ($49.99/$66.99)

Paw Patrol: Dino World ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Kugayama Shiori's Death Quartet ($24.99/$not released)

Verho - Curse of Faces ($24.99/$29.99)

Neko Odyssey ($19.99/$25.99)

The King is Watching ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Lily Fantasia ($14.99/$17.99: Wednesday)

Get Fit: Beach Resort ($14.99/$19.99)

Kusan: City of Wolves ($14.99/$18.99)

Tome of the Damned ($12.49/$17.49)

Volcano Princess ($10.99/$13.99)

Turnip Mountain ($10.49/$12.99)

Drive Horizon Story ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Truck Parking Simulator 2026 ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Case Solved: The London Files ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)

Cento ($9.99/$12.99)

Leafy Corner ($9.99/$11.99)

Ocean Shark Survival - Float Home Builder Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Titanic Survival Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Dungeon Antiqua ($8.99/$11.76: Wednesday)

Mechaconda ($7.99/$10.99)

Sizeable ($6.99/$6.99: Wednesday)

Eden Coil ($6.99/$9.99)

Radiation Caterpillar ($6.99/$9.99)

Shard Squad ($6.99/$8.99)

Wake Up, Lia! ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Bowling in a Skate Park ($4.99/$6.99)

Cute Animals ($4.99/$6.99)

Pixel Warrior ($4.99/$6.99)

Solitaire Paradise - Anime Bikini Babes ($4.99/$6.99)

Be Kind Rewind ($4.99/$5.99)

Bee With Gun ($4.99/$7.99: Friday)

Bicycle Quiz & Riding ($4.00/$6.00)

Cyber City: Science Crime Mystery ($3.99/$5.39)

One-Move Checkmate: Chess Brain Trainer ($3.99/$5.39)

Something That Shouldn't Be There Is Visible ($3.99/$5.39)

The Person Living Next Door ($3.99/$5.39)

Meow Moments: Celebrating Frost and Flora ($2.99/$4.19: Wednesday)

Word Hive ($2.99/$4.49: Friday)

Escape Game Room15 ($1.00/$1.38)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood is on record (62%) sale until August 6. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€69.99/£58.99)

The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game (€54.99/£44.98)

The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More (€54.99/£44.98)

Blue Reflection Quartet (€49.99/£39.99)

Truxton Extreme (€22.99/£20.69)

Ira (€22.45/£19.45)

Constance (€19.99/£16.75)

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel (€19.99/£17.99)

Valkyrie Saga (€7.99/£6.99)

Bokura (€5.19/£4.59: Wednesday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition75983 (€9.99/£7.99)

The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game (€4.99/£3.98)

The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More (€4.99/£3.98)

Switch

Blue Reflection Quartet (€49.99/£39.99)

The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game (€49.99/£39.98)

The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More (€49.99/£39.98)

Paw Patrol: Dino World (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Verho - Curse of Faces (€24.99/£22.49)

Kugayama Shiori's Death Quartet (€19.75/£16.75)

Neko Odyssey (€19.50/£17.59)

Lily Fantasia (€15.49/£13.75)

The King is Watching (€14.99/£12.79: Wednesday)

Get Fit: Beach Resort (€14.99/£13.49)

Kusan: City of Wolves (€14.99/£12.99)

Tome of the Damned (€12.49/£12.49)

Volcano Princess (€10.79/£9.29)

Turnip Mountain (€10.49/£8.99)

Case Solved: The London Files (€10.25/£9.09: Wednesday)

Truck Parking Simulator 2026 (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Drive Horizon Story (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Lootbag Tactics (€9.99/£8.99)

Leafy Corner (€9.99/£8.49)

Ocean Shark Survival - Float Home Builder Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Castaway (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Titanic Survival Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Cento (€9.75/£8.69)

Dungeon Antiqua (€8.99/£6.68: Wednesday)

Mechaconda (€7.99/£7.19)

Eden Coil (€6.99/£6.29)

Radiation Caterpillar (€6.99/£6.29)

Shard Squad (€6.89/£5.89)

Sizeable (€6.71/£5.99: Tuesday)

Wake Up, Lia! (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Bowling in a Skate Park (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Pixel Warrior (€4.99/£3.99: Wedbesdat)

Cute Animals (€4.99/£4.99)

Bee With Gun (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Be Kind Rewind (€4.95/£3.99)

Anime Video Puzzle (€3.00/£2.69)

Bicycle Quiz & Riding (€3.00/£2.69)

Meow Moments: Celebrating Frost and Flora (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Word Hive (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Cyber City: Science Crime Mystery (€2.49/£2.24)

One-Move Checkmate: Chess Brain Trainer (€2.49/£2.24)

Escape Game Room15 (€1.00/£0.89)

Japan

Switch 2

Honokurashi no Niwa (¥9020)

The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game (¥8250)

The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More (¥8250)

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥7578)

Blue Reflection Quartet (¥7480)

Truxton Extreme (¥4070)

Ira (¥3850)

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel (¥2600)

Constance (¥2300)

Valkyrie Saga (¥1050)

Bokura (¥710)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition75983 (¥1000)

The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game (¥550)

The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More (¥550)

Switch

I'm Lost in You, Drowning in You (¥8580)

Honokurashi no Niwa (¥7920)

The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game (¥7700)

The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More (¥7700)

Blue Reflection Quartet (¥7480)

Culdcept Begins (¥4950)

Verho - Curse of Faces (¥3575)

Kugayama Shiori's Death Quartet (¥3400)

Aretha II: Ariel's Wonderful Journey (¥3080)

Aretha The Super Famicom (¥3080)

Rejoice -Beyond the Kingdom of Aretha- (¥3080)

Captain Soda (¥2500)

Neko Odyssey (¥2200)

Tome of the Damned (¥1999)

Drones Attack (¥1990)

Kusan: City of Wolves (¥1900)

Lily Fantasia (¥1900)

The King is Watching (¥1700: Wednesday)

Ocean Shark Survival - Float Home Builder Simulator (¥1599)

Titanic Survival Simulator (¥1599)

Truck Parking Simulator 2026 (¥1599)

Case Solved: The London Files (¥1350: Wednesday)

Volcano Princess (¥1300)

Eden Coil (¥1250)

Leafy Corner (¥1200)

Mechaconda (¥1176)

Dungeon Antiqua (¥1000)

Superdog (¥999)

Cento (¥980)

Cute Animals (¥800)

Shard Squad (¥800)

Bowling in a Skate Park (¥749)

Pixel Warrior (¥749)

Bee With Gun (¥680: Friday)

Wake Up, Lia! (¥600)

Be Kind Rewind (¥580)

Bicycle Quiz & Riding (¥500)

Meow Moments: Celebrating Frost and Flora (¥350)

Word Hive (¥299)

Escape Game Room15 (¥100)