Nintendo Downloads - July 30, 2026

Featuring a game that, much like Drake, likes to strike a chord and that chord is...
There was a time in preparing this week's listing that Xenoblade Chronicles 2 was the lowest ranked Switch 2 game by revenue - sadly, that was in the North American eShops where the rankings are based on revenue and the only part of the game listed for sale on Switch 2 is the upgrade pack. If the entire world were to change, and XC2 were to remain behind a g-d Truxton game in this chart, however, I would be most pleased. Also on Switch 2 and Switch this week: a pair of otome games based on the Prince of Tennis games and published by KONAMI of all people, Blue Reflection Quartet, and one of the first Switch 2 games to get announced after launch in Constance.
Not much awaits on the OG Switch beyond a reminder that ACAB may not apply to time-displaced animals but it definitely applies to Maple Leafs goalies.
THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: In a three Archives week, the cross-platform release of ARMADILLO RACING is the standout. There's also a Switch 2 version of SOMA and a fighting game based on a soon-to-be-crippled franchise whose Switch version will need languages patched in later. And if you haven't heard on our Discord, that's not the worse fate: the Xbox editions being delayed two hours before launch IS.
North America
Switch 2
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (US$69.99/C$99.99)
The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game ($54.99/$73.49)
The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More ($54.99/$73.49)
Blue Reflection Quartet ($49.99/$66.99)
Truxton Extreme ($24.99/$33.99)
Ira ($21.95/$31.00)
Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel ($19.99/$29.99)
Constance ($19.99/$25.99)
Valkyrie Saga ($7.99/$9.65)
Bokura ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)
Switch 2 Upgrades
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition75983 ($9.99/$14.99)
The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game ($4.99/$6.99)
The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More ($4.99/$6.99)
Switch
Blue Reflection Quartet ($49.99/$66.99)
The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game ($49.99/$66.99)
The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More ($49.99/$66.99)
Paw Patrol: Dino World ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)
Kugayama Shiori's Death Quartet ($24.99/$not released)
Verho - Curse of Faces ($24.99/$29.99)
Neko Odyssey ($19.99/$25.99)
The King is Watching ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)
Lily Fantasia ($14.99/$17.99: Wednesday)
Get Fit: Beach Resort ($14.99/$19.99)
Kusan: City of Wolves ($14.99/$18.99)
Tome of the Damned ($12.49/$17.49)
Volcano Princess ($10.99/$13.99)
Turnip Mountain ($10.49/$12.99)
Drive Horizon Story ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)
Truck Parking Simulator 2026 ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)
Case Solved: The London Files ($9.99/$11.99: Wednesday)
Cento ($9.99/$12.99)
Leafy Corner ($9.99/$11.99)
Ocean Shark Survival - Float Home Builder Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)
Titanic Survival Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)
Dungeon Antiqua ($8.99/$11.76: Wednesday)
Mechaconda ($7.99/$10.99)
Sizeable ($6.99/$6.99: Wednesday)
Eden Coil ($6.99/$9.99)
Radiation Caterpillar ($6.99/$9.99)
Shard Squad ($6.99/$8.99)
Wake Up, Lia! ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)
Bowling in a Skate Park ($4.99/$6.99)
Cute Animals ($4.99/$6.99)
Pixel Warrior ($4.99/$6.99)
Solitaire Paradise - Anime Bikini Babes ($4.99/$6.99)
Be Kind Rewind ($4.99/$5.99)
Bee With Gun ($4.99/$7.99: Friday)
Bicycle Quiz & Riding ($4.00/$6.00)
Cyber City: Science Crime Mystery ($3.99/$5.39)
One-Move Checkmate: Chess Brain Trainer ($3.99/$5.39)
Something That Shouldn't Be There Is Visible ($3.99/$5.39)
The Person Living Next Door ($3.99/$5.39)
Meow Moments: Celebrating Frost and Flora ($2.99/$4.19: Wednesday)
Word Hive ($2.99/$4.49: Friday)
Escape Game Room15 ($1.00/$1.38)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood is on record (62%) sale until August 6. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Switch 2
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (€69.99/£58.99)
The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game (€54.99/£44.98)
The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More (€54.99/£44.98)
Blue Reflection Quartet (€49.99/£39.99)
Truxton Extreme (€22.99/£20.69)
Ira (€22.45/£19.45)
Constance (€19.99/£16.75)
Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel (€19.99/£17.99)
Valkyrie Saga (€7.99/£6.99)
Bokura (€5.19/£4.59: Wednesday)
Switch 2 Upgrades
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition75983 (€9.99/£7.99)
The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game (€4.99/£3.98)
The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More (€4.99/£3.98)
Switch
Blue Reflection Quartet (€49.99/£39.99)
The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game (€49.99/£39.98)
The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More (€49.99/£39.98)
Paw Patrol: Dino World (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)
Verho - Curse of Faces (€24.99/£22.49)
Kugayama Shiori's Death Quartet (€19.75/£16.75)
Neko Odyssey (€19.50/£17.59)
Lily Fantasia (€15.49/£13.75)
The King is Watching (€14.99/£12.79: Wednesday)
Get Fit: Beach Resort (€14.99/£13.49)
Kusan: City of Wolves (€14.99/£12.99)
Tome of the Damned (€12.49/£12.49)
Volcano Princess (€10.79/£9.29)
Turnip Mountain (€10.49/£8.99)
Case Solved: The London Files (€10.25/£9.09: Wednesday)
Truck Parking Simulator 2026 (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)
Drive Horizon Story (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)
Lootbag Tactics (€9.99/£8.99)
Leafy Corner (€9.99/£8.49)
Ocean Shark Survival - Float Home Builder Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Castaway (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)
Titanic Survival Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)
Cento (€9.75/£8.69)
Dungeon Antiqua (€8.99/£6.68: Wednesday)
Mechaconda (€7.99/£7.19)
Eden Coil (€6.99/£6.29)
Radiation Caterpillar (€6.99/£6.29)
Shard Squad (€6.89/£5.89)
Sizeable (€6.71/£5.99: Tuesday)
Wake Up, Lia! (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Bowling in a Skate Park (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)
Pixel Warrior (€4.99/£3.99: Wedbesdat)
Cute Animals (€4.99/£4.99)
Bee With Gun (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Be Kind Rewind (€4.95/£3.99)
Anime Video Puzzle (€3.00/£2.69)
Bicycle Quiz & Riding (€3.00/£2.69)
Meow Moments: Celebrating Frost and Flora (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)
Word Hive (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)
Cyber City: Science Crime Mystery (€2.49/£2.24)
One-Move Checkmate: Chess Brain Trainer (€2.49/£2.24)
Escape Game Room15 (€1.00/£0.89)
Japan
Switch 2
Honokurashi no Niwa (¥9020)
The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game (¥8250)
The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More (¥8250)
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (¥7578)
Blue Reflection Quartet (¥7480)
Truxton Extreme (¥4070)
Ira (¥3850)
Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel (¥2600)
Constance (¥2300)
Valkyrie Saga (¥1050)
Bokura (¥710)
Switch 2 Upgrades
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition75983 (¥1000)
The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game (¥550)
The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More (¥550)
Switch
I'm Lost in You, Drowning in You (¥8580)
Honokurashi no Niwa (¥7920)
The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival Eternal Passion Tiebreak Game (¥7700)
The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival <3-40 And More (¥7700)
Blue Reflection Quartet (¥7480)
Culdcept Begins (¥4950)
Verho - Curse of Faces (¥3575)
Kugayama Shiori's Death Quartet (¥3400)
Aretha II: Ariel's Wonderful Journey (¥3080)
Aretha The Super Famicom (¥3080)
Rejoice -Beyond the Kingdom of Aretha- (¥3080)
Captain Soda (¥2500)
Neko Odyssey (¥2200)
Tome of the Damned (¥1999)
Drones Attack (¥1990)
Kusan: City of Wolves (¥1900)
Lily Fantasia (¥1900)
The King is Watching (¥1700: Wednesday)
Ocean Shark Survival - Float Home Builder Simulator (¥1599)
Titanic Survival Simulator (¥1599)
Truck Parking Simulator 2026 (¥1599)
Case Solved: The London Files (¥1350: Wednesday)
Volcano Princess (¥1300)
Eden Coil (¥1250)
Leafy Corner (¥1200)
Mechaconda (¥1176)
Dungeon Antiqua (¥1000)
Superdog (¥999)
Cento (¥980)
Cute Animals (¥800)
Shard Squad (¥800)
Bowling in a Skate Park (¥749)
Pixel Warrior (¥749)
Bee With Gun (¥680: Friday)
Wake Up, Lia! (¥600)
Be Kind Rewind (¥580)
Bicycle Quiz & Riding (¥500)
Meow Moments: Celebrating Frost and Flora (¥350)
Word Hive (¥299)
Escape Game Room15 (¥100)
...A MIIIIIIIIIIIIIIINOR.
Our apologies to Kendrick Lamar.