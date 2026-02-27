Two New Characters Announced For Pokemon Pokopia

Sadly, the lack of a "Sound" type means we probably won't see one for real.

In addition to Professor Tangrowth, other odd versions of Pokemon will be available in Pokemon Pokopia next week.

DJ Rotom and Chef Dente- a Greedent - were shown in today's trailer. The former will play Pokemon music CDs that can be discovered in the environment while the latter helps with cooking food for giving to Pokemon or buffing the player Ditto's stats.

Multiplayer was also shown, including the ability for parties to build massive structures.