Hand-Drawn Metroidvania Constance Coming to Nintendo Switch in May

Pummeling Powerful foes with a Paintbrush

Included in the Japanese version of today’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase it was confirmed that Constance will be coming to Nintendo Switch on May 1st, 2026. This game was released on PC at the end of 2025 and received a lot of buzz. In this gorgeous 2D metroidvania, that has often been compared to Hollow Knight, sees you playing as the titular Constance. As you explore six biomes with unique enemies and hazards, you will uncover secrets, face platforming challenges and unlock new brush techniques to help Constance find inner purpose. This game is developed by Berlin-based developed Blue Backpack and published by ByteRockers’ Games and PARCO Games.