Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Cuts Into Switch June 3

You don't have long to get your butt out of Midgar.

We don't know what the third game in the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy will be called, but the second part is coming to Switch 2 with the quickness.

The Nintendo Direct today confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will launch for Switch 2 on June 3, following the release of Remake two weeks ago (Jan 22). The video showed the familiar open-world action RPG story of the rest of disc 1 of FF7, alongside new control options (gyro) for some minigames.

It was confirmed that the physical edition of Rebirth will include an exclusive card for the Final Fantasy crossover set in Magic: The Gathering based on the late Zack Fair.