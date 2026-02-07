Episode 962: Flat Earther: Y/N?

We're building a better sports game.

Jon and I got horribly off target this week. I understand that this is not news, but hear me out.

While mocking Konami and their eFootball, and recent attempts at being an Olympic eSport with eBaseball, we contemplated what a a sports game could be if they were unconcerned with getting any licenses. It's true that Metalhead Software did this with Super Mega Baseball, but we figure you could push the envelope much further than they did.

What if your roster was checkered with personality traits like "Just can't live without rageahol", Bets on baseball, or Flat Earther?

Enjoy your retirement, AJ.

Now, how would a game use such "unique" attributes? If you follow the current way we cover sports, it's all Insta Stories, YouTube videos shot on phones, rumored beefs, and hard-nosed reporting via X The Everything App. Our in-game social media, blogs, and generic-Reddit would be full of stories generated about these players. Imagine our rageaholic, fresh off a four hour YouTube video on Hollow Earth Theory, getting in an argument with our resident flat earther.

Now its in the news feed on your home screen, you suspend one of them. It turns out, you made the wrong choice: the vertical-aligned video comes after the next game. This is a Draymond Green situation. No not that situation, the other one. The other-other one.

Oh, and its the All-Star break. It just came out on the in-game TMZ-like that the FBI just arrested your Hall of Fame player turned first base coach for running a crooked poker game with someone named "Albanian Bruce."

The owner still expects a deep playoff run.

Who cares about baseball, I want The Sims but with subpoenas.

I guess we should talk about the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase that happened on Thursday.

There was a Partner Direct on Thursday. We talked about it. There. Happy? No? Fine.

We got to see Leon be bad at fighting in Resident Evil Requiem. We got to watch a very confusing trailer about dinosaurs under Tokyo in Tokyo Scramble, not be confused with Kyoto Xanadu. Different capitals of Japan.

We also got to see some extended coverage of Pragmata, and we now know that they're going to make us like Diana and then break our hearts.

More Bethesda games are coming to Nintendo. Indiana Jones is great, Jon is pledging to beat Elder Scrolls IV. I don't believe him.

We're getting a lot of Bomberman, a sequel to Paranormalsight - a single word, and a soccer game about kicking dragons at people with less AI but also less kids getting their shit ABSOLUTELY WRECKED.