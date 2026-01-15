We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Digimon, Granblue Fantasy, Soccer All Bound For Switch 2

by Donald Theriault - February 5, 2026, 10:07 am EST
Filed from the Anime World Report desk.

Anime was happening on several fronts in the Partner Showcase.

  • Granblue Fantasy Relink, the action RPG based on the ungodly popular gacha franchise, will come to Switch 2 on July 9 with the subtitle "Endless Ragnarok". The original game released on PlayStation 4 and PC in 2020.
  • The next day (July 10) will see the Switch and Switch 2 release of Digimon Story: Time Stranger, which released on other platforms last fall. The Switch 2 version will include a quality/performance option, targeting 4k resolution / 30 frames per second in quality mode and 1080p / 60 FPS in performance mode.
  • As befits the year of the World Cup, Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters will release on Switch in 2026.
