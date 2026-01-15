The Elder Scrolls IV Remastered, Fallout 4 and Indiana Jones arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

Bethesda brings the big guns to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026

During the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase today Bethesda revealed a number of titles coming to Nintendo Switch 2. This includes several titles that have never made their appearance on Nintendo systems.

First up is Fallout 4: Anniversary edition. This is a port of 2015’s Fallout 4, that includes the six official expansions Automatron, the Far Harbor, Nuka-World and three workshop packs (Wasteland Workshop, Contraptions Workshop and the Vault-Tec Workshop) which can be used to create new items to expand your base. The game will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on february 24th 2026. Pre-orders begin today in the Nintendo eShop. It is unclear if the game will also be released at retail.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was already revealed last year to be coming to Nintendo Switch 2. In this first-person action adventure, set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, you play as Indiana Jones and uncover the mystery of The Great Circle. The game was lauded after its release in December 2024 and seems to be running smoothly according to the first trailer. This version of the game does not come with the ‘Order of the Giants’ DLC expansion. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on May 12th 2026. Pre-orders are open now in the Nintendo eShop.

The final surprise from Bethesda was the announcement that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2. This remaster was released last year on all major platforms to critical acclaim. In a similar vein to other Elder Scrolls games this is an action RPG which can either be played in first- or third-person and centralize around the customization by the player. As you explore the region of Tamriel, you fight monsters, go on quests and approach fights as you see fit. All graphics have been updated and recreated from the original Elder Scrolls IV and the base game includes the original Shivering Isle and Knights of the Nine expansions. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remasted is coming to Switch 2 later this year.