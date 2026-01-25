Episode 960: Thunderstruck for Some Striped Bass

I'm not asking for much; I'm simply asking that you declare me correct from a 15 year old argument.

I'm spending a lot of time thinking about Episode 1,000. It sounds far off. It's 40 weeks. In fact, if we release on Saturday it will be October 31, 2026.

Halloween.

Can you imagine, Radio Free Nintendo releasing Episode 1,000 on on Halloween? I cannot fathom a bigger collection of curse-triggers. This does give me all sorts of ideas for this milestone episode.

We talk a little bit about the telethon format at the start of the show. This in no way constitutes a promise of a telethon. I cannot explain how much work that thing took to do.

The day of running the technical call was a chore, but getting the green rooms ready and making sure guests were available was also part of the day-of activities. The bigger challenge was the month or more of planning segments and making sure hosts knew their responsibilities and timing.

Then came the edit...another 12 hours of parsing the files and republishing them.

The telethon is hell.

But I do miss it. When I think about it, I only think about the bad parts. The reality is there were a ton of fun moments that just don't happen without the audience or the chaos of "we'll do it live."

1,000 episodes is an unreal accomplishment for a podcast. And that accomplishment belongs to everyone who ever was a cast member equally. Figuring out how to honor that is going to be a tough process.

Anyway, last week's New Business show did not expend the full supply of RFN New Business. James gives an update on the latest Donkey Kong Bananza DLC challenge, before transitioning into a conversation on the recent news on Talking Flower and Wonder's amiibo. Greg took a look at the demo of Final Fantasy VII Remake, now on Switch 2. Guillaume has impressions of Elechead and Stray Children. Jon wraps New Business with Yars: Recharged.

After the break we have two Listener Mail: What potential Switch 2 versions keep us from playing the actual Switch game and fishing for the best fishing minigames.

Email here.