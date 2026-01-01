Opening Day For MLB The Show 2026 March 17

The cover athlete choice was either tied to American League MVP voting or fears The Big Dumper wouldn't fit on the Switch box.

The attempt to have Ernie Clement hit it two feet higher starts in about seven weeks.

A PlayStation Blog post has announced that the 2026 edition of MLB The Show will be available on the 17th of March. MLB will publish the game on Switch, with no announcement of a Switch 2 edition yet.

The cover athlete will be New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, the 2025 American League Most Valuable Player and captain of Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic - the best-on-best tournament will be in progress during the game's launch and is prominent in The Show.