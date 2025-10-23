Pokemon Pokopia Reveals GameShare Support In New Trailer

And some possible Delta Species?

A ten minute trailer for Pokemon Pokopia has dropped some new details for the March 5 release.

The trailer confirmed that Pokopia will offer GameShare support (including to original Switch systems) and will have four player online co-op. The player-character Ditto will also be able to change their look ingame, as well as transform into other Pokemon such as Lapras for water traversal or Dragonite for flight.

At the end, a brief shot of several alternate-color Pokemon - an albino Pikachu and a grass-colored Snorlax - also appeared. The framing device for the trailer is a Tangrowth ("Prof. Tangrowth") whose top half is predominantly white.