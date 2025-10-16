Pokemon Pokopia Launching March 5, Coming On Game Key Card

We're sure the discourse around this will be measured and well researched.

The wacky building adventures of Ditto are coming just after Pokemon Day, in a perhaps unexpected format.

Nintendo of America has confirmed in social media posts this morning that Pokemon Pokopia, the crafting sim announced in the September Nintendo Direct, would release on March 5, 2026. A new trailer will also run on Thursday.

It was also confirmed that the game would come on a Game Key Card, as shown in a video posted on the English-language Nintendo YouTube channel:

Game-key cards serve as physical licenses for digital games and have received criticism from fans for still requiring a download and hard drive space unlike traditional physical games. The release of Pokopia on a game-key card would be the first time a Nintendo published title has made use of this format. It also somewhat contradicts comments previously made by Nintendo that they had "no plans to use game-key cards for Nintendo-developed titles." That being said, it is worth noting that the Pokémon Company is listed as the publisher in Japan, possibly making this a case similar to how licensed Warriors games (Legend of Zelda and Fire Emblem) are published by Koei Tecmo.

UPDATE 10:15am ET: Digital preloads for the game are now available confirming a US$69.99/C$99.99 MSRP.