Pokemon Mobile News: TCG Pocket Expanding Trading Again, Go Details Trainer Level Changes

A pair of profitable Pokemon mobile titles are getting ahead of this week's Legends Z-A release with some major impending updates.

In a post on the Pokemon website today, it was confirmed that several updates to Pokemon TCG Pocket are planned to expand the pool of tradable cards (adding "2 star" and "shiny" cards to the existing tradable rarities), and a "sharing" feature will be added to allow for lower rarity cards to be sent to friends once a day no cost. The "Wonder Pick" will also be enhanced to prioritize missing cards from the collection and show quantities on hand for the pack.

Pokemon Go finally detailed the level update arriving Wednesday announced at the end of August as well: the new experience curve will see any trainer level 23 or higher go up at least one level, and it will only take about 203.5m experience to reach the new cap of level 80 (pending completion of tasks to be confirmed): for comparison, it previously took 176m experience and task completion to reach the prior level cap of 50.