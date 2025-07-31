Pokemon Go Adjusting Leveling System For Trainers In October

Only takes nine years to double the level cap.

Pokemon Go is blowing out the level cap for trainers in October.

An announcement on the game's website today has announced a change to the way levels for trainers are determined will happen on October 15, with the key effect being the raising of the maximum trainer level from the current level of 50 to 80. Levels of Pokemon - normally capped at the lesser of 50 or (trainer level + 10) will maintain their cap.

This will be the second time Pokemon Go has raised its level cap, with the first occuring in December 2020. The same formula for calculating experience requirements was largely used, and additional tasks were added to prevent particularly hardcore grinders from immediately reaching the new cap. The additional task requirements will now shift to levels between 71 and 80.

In explaining the change, the developers indicated a desire to give more opportunities to level and to rework existing rewards gained upon leveling, including adding free upgrades to item and Pokémon storage capacity at some level milestones (which normally have an equivalent cost of $2 US at worst). A full breakdown of the changes will be given before October 15.