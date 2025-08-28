Fire Emblem Shadows Available, First Nintendo Published Mobile Game Since 2021

Build an army? Trust no one.

Nintendo is returning to the mobile realm with their most successful mobile property.

"Fire Emblem Shadows" is available now on Android. The game is advertised as a combination of real time strategy and social deduction, in which it is necessary to determine who the "disciple of shadow" is following a strategy battle. The game has a forced landscape mode, and supports 10 languages including Japanese and English voice acting.

The last Nintendo-published mobile game before this was 2021's Pikmin Bloom.