Game Boy Advance NSO Library To Add Two Namco Titles Next Week

by Donald Theriault - September 17, 2025, 9:27 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo

Including the son of a digging master.

A pair of Namco Game Boy Advance games will be hitting the Switch Online Expansion Pack library next week.

The update scheduled for September 25 (JST) adds Klonoa: Empire of Dreams (2001), a puzzle platformer that serves as an interquel to the two console games. Also coming is Mr. Driller 2, a GBA version of a 2000 Namco arcade puzzle game later ported to PC.

Both games have been re-released previously as part of the first year of games for the Game Boy Advance Virtual Console (2014).

