Capcom Brings Modern Resident Evil Trilogy To Switch 2 February 27 Including New Requiem

Capcom splashed out in the Nintendo Direct by making it so every numbered Resident Evil is playable on Switch - including the big new one.

Resident Evil: Requiem (or Resident Evil 9) was confirmed for Switch 2 release in the Nintendo Direct today, after being announced for other consoles and PC at the Summer Game Fest opening. The horror game completes a trilogy with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil 8: Village, all of which will be on Switch 2 that day running natively. 7 and 8 were on the original Switch only in a cloud form.

Capcom also provided a March 13 release date for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Dimension. The Japanese Nintendo Direct also showed a Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, due next year and including all versions of the DS action series.