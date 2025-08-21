Tomodachi Life Gets Its Dream On In Spring 2026

Still wondering if the "acquaintance" can become a spouse with two of the same gender Mii...

The original Switch is still getting love from Nintendo, and we know one of its previously announced games has a slightly narrower release window.

The announced-in-March Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream was shown today with a Spring 2026 release window. The character (Mii) creator was shown alongside from elements of gameplay, including the ability to pick up one Mii and drop them next to another to see if they hit it off.

Miis will also have a happiness meter which can be affected by the food they're fed.