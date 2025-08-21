We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Kirby Air Riders To Support Amiibo, Another Presentation Coming

by Donald Theriault - September 12, 2025, 4:30 pm EDT
Keep complaining and Sakurai will add a THIRD button.

Kirby Air Riders is getting some familiar Amiibo functionality when it launches in November.

Figures of Kirby and the Bandana Waddle Dee were announced to be launching on the same day as the game (Nov 20), and both Amiibo will allow for swapping the character onto another base. The Amiibo will support "Figure Racers" in the same way Smash 4 (Wii U / 3DS) and Ultimate supported saving characters to the Amiibo.

And because 46 minutes wasn't enough, it was also announced that a second dedicated Direct for Air Riders will air at some point (no date was given).

