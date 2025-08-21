Metroid Prime 4 Goes Beyond Black Friday, Lands Early December

And Samus has apparently jacked Link's ride.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is going to round out the year in Nintendo.

The Direct today revealed a December 4 launch date for the long-awaited Retro Studios project, and also revealed that Samus would have access to a motorcycle (named "Vi-O-La") at points during the story.

Amiibo of both Samus regular and on Vi-O-La will be available on November 6, and Sylux will be available on the game's launch day December 4. A visual retrospective of the previous three games in the trilogy will be available at a later date as well.