S2

Pokemon, Koei Tecmo Collaborating For Pokemon Pokopia In 2026

by Donald Theriault - September 12, 2025, 10:42 am EDT
Source: Nintendo Direct

O... k...

The next Pokemon spinoff is bound for consoles and will definitely be unlike any that have come before it.

Pokemon Pokopia was revealed for Switch 2 today with simply a "2026" release window. Produced in collaboration with Koei Tecmo, the game involves controlling a Ditto that transformed into a human (complete with signature Ditto face) and learning techniques from Pokemon to turn a barren land into a lush environment.

A day/night cycle and multiple generations of Pokemon were shown helping the player.

