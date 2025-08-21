Pokemon, Koei Tecmo Collaborating For Pokemon Pokopia In 2026

O... k...

The next Pokemon spinoff is bound for consoles and will definitely be unlike any that have come before it.

Pokemon Pokopia was revealed for Switch 2 today with simply a "2026" release window. Produced in collaboration with Koei Tecmo, the game involves controlling a Ditto that transformed into a human (complete with signature Ditto face) and learning techniques from Pokemon to turn a barren land into a lush environment.

A day/night cycle and multiple generations of Pokemon were shown helping the player.