Fire Emblem Makes Switch 2 Debut With Fortune's Weave In 2026

The groundhog saw their shadow, so that's five more years of Three Houses discourse.

Fire Emblem is going to drag Heroes to its 10th anniversary kicking and screaming.

The final announcement of today's Nintendo Direct was for Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, launching in 2026 as a Switch 2 exclusive. Set around a divine monarch granting wishes, the game appears to be a standalone game though a brief scene with resident Three Houses deity Sothis appeared at the end.

The maps were all shown with a slightly off-center perspective, and "Blaze Arts" appear to be available in combat in addition to the Three Houses-style Combat Arts.