Episode 944: WristPass - A Discreet Way to StreetPass

For the discerning gentleman looking to connect on the sly.

Nintendo's never truly embraced Blue Ocean the J&J DreamFactory way. Brand expansion is a constant goal, but Nintendo just doesn't have the same energy as Jon and James unbound by lawyers, analysts, and brand managers. Liberated, unburdened, truly free - our minds create ideas that will result in tens of sales.

Nintendo recently in-housing WARPSTAR - the marketing machine behind Kirby - as Nintendo Stars seems to already be paying dividends. But while Nintendo is finding a way to sell wooden blocks to full-grown adults, J&J is finding ways to target the real sickos.

LEGO knock-offs, despite a lucrative LEGO contract? I fear my imagination was not sufficiently broad. My colleague, the canonical first J in J&J, returns to the show with the business idea equivalent of a top-rope moonsault. He's not here often, and he rarely talks, but when he does it is always staggeringly ill-conceived.

If you had not deduced, Jon is back this week but Greg is out.

Since he couldn't make our Direct conversations, we had Jon give his thoughts - and dunk on the Virtual Boy. James gives impressions of Donkey Kong Bananza's DK Island and Emerald Rush DLC. Gui is still itching for ninja action and found a way to claim the otherwise unavailable SEGA Ages Shinobi as well as Revenge of Shinobi. He's also spent time with a cat janitor doomed to clean-up a Metroidvania afterlife in Crypt Custodian.

After a break we tackle two of your questions. First, if Nintendo is giving us Virtual Boy and talking flower Talking Flower™, what ideas are they scrapping? Lastly, we pontificate on what we'd be doing if not for video games.

