Gumball in Treat-or-Treat Land Hitting Game Boy Color in 2026

If you enjoy physical GBC games, Mega Cat Studios has you covered.

Mega Cat Studios, publisher of The Meating among others, is bringing another retro-styled physical game to life in 2026: Gumball in Treat-or-Treat Land, developed by Adam Lewis Graf of Exquisite Laundry Pet LLC. This looks to be a charming RPG featuring turn-based combat, plenty of subquests, and friends to recruit as party members. Although aimed at kids, Mega Cat says it will be challenging enough to appeal to their parents, too. It's inspired by Earthbound, Undertale, and GBC RPGs of the '90s.

It's coming to Steam, and as a physical Game Boy Color cartridge in 2026.

Please enjoy the game's announcement trailer. Looks cute!