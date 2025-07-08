Switch 2 Gets New Titles In Indie World Show

The first Indie World had a few more things come over from the home office in Japan.
Although the Indie World did have an expected focus on original Switch games, some developers were able to secure Switch 2 dev time for games.
- Puzzle game Exit 8 - announced only in a Japanese Indie World show last year but released worldwide - had the same result with a Switch 2 edition of the game coming "later this month".
- Vertical scrolling shooter Ball x Pit revealed a Switch 2 version will be out in the fall. The Devolver-published title will be out on October 15 for Switch.
- The newest title in the OPIS series, subtitled "Prism Peak", will be out this fall for both Switch 2 and Switch.
- High-speed action game Ultimate Sheep Raccoon was shown for a winter release on Switch 2 and Switch; cross platform co-op for up to 8 players will be available.
- Glaciered is a timed Switch 2 exclusive RPG about a diver who must explore under the surface of Earth 65 million years in the future where the surface is frozen over, and it will be out this winter.
- Content Warning, the multiplayer sensation about creating viral horror videos, will come to consoles including Switch 2 and Switch in 2026.