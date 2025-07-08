Episode 937: I'm Worried About Razor's Reading Progress

His killing progress though? Top of the class. Middle school is looking bright.

Nintendo's back-to-back weeks of announcement streams continue to provide a serendipitous disruption to the status quo; this week Jon is out and Greg and James have been mostly devoted to the chores of cleaning up Bananza. Last week we had Jon, but Greg and James were still busy with the task of banana collection. With limited content to sustain the New Business pipeline, this marketing disguised as an event kept this show fueled.

This is an unsustainable resource; Nintendo needs more time for developer biomass to degrade into extractable hydrocarbons. Sound off with your favorite form of hydrocarbons in the chat. I'm personally a big proponent of Ethane.

Next week we'll similarly extract all the dead dinosaurs we can from the Earth's crust* with a double spoilercast: Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition and Donkey Kong Bananza. The timing is fortuitous, Guillaume will join Jon in their absence - and Greg and James are the only cast members to have explored either of these games.

* I understand fully that the vast majority of biomass that has become hydrocarbon fuels were, in life, plant material. I am simply suggesting that RFN is biodegraded different.

This week, we screw around for a disproportionate amount of time, even by our standards, before we finally get around to the business of the previously mentioned Indie World Showcase (00:13:14). We run through the majority of the featured titles, but special attention is paid to UFO 50, Is This Seat Taken?, Mina the Hollower, and the childish jokes from BALL x PIT. After the Showcase is sufficiently explored, we turn our attention to the just announced My Mario line of toys, games, and clothes for babies. Jon, not being here, is the butt of multiple jokes. If he had been here, he would have been the butt of many more.

Not content to simply start the first segment on a meaningless diversion, we wade into Donkey Kong's presentation in Bananza vs. The Super Mario Bros. Movie. As it frequently does, the end of the segment ends up being about things that are entirely unrelated: the 2014 cinematic masterclass "Unfriended."

A much-needed break frees us from our nonsense. Guillaume does actually have some New Business: Pampas & Selene (01:12:41), a multiplayer MSX-inspired Metroidvania. Lastly, we knock out a single Listener Mail: is Edge Maverick or Razor Callahan the right name for your baby? It's got to be one of them - so get to making those babies. We need to sell My Mario to someone when the line launches in the West sometime next year.

Email is still broken, continue to use the normal email address. I'd put it here, but we get enough garbage sent to that inbox from bots, purveyors of podcast "services," and you lot. We say it on the show, you know what it is.