A witch's mouse goes on a quest for foodstuffs.

Live a mouse-y life in 3D adventure game Hela, coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Against a realistic forest background, you guide a witch's familiar on a quest to collect ingredients for their mistress to brew, while using your froggy backpack to swing across gaps and pick up items. Playing solo or with up to four players in online co-op, Hela's charm factor was off the charts. Stay tuned for more coverage of the game next year.