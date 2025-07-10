Electronic Arts Has Biggest Direct Presence In Recent Memory

They've had more in their own shows but a quad of games in one Direct is new.
Electronic Arts was a frequent contributor to today's Partner Showcase, showing two new games and updating two more.
- Apex Legends 2 will get a bespoke Switch 2 version on August 5 (to coincide with a new season for the live service shooter).
- Footage of Madden NFL 26 (August 14) was shown, alongside details of the Franchise mode in which the player can take the persona of a historic NFL coach or create their own based on three archetypes
- EA FC 26 (September 26) also had a brief trailer showing a new "physicality" mode when two players are going for the ball
- October 23 will see the launch of Plants vs Zombies: Replanted - a remake of the 2009 strategy game - on both Switch 1 and Switch 2. A new co-op option will be included in the Replanted release.