Electronic Arts Has Biggest Direct Presence In Recent Memory

by Donald Theriault - July 31, 2025, 9:52 am EDT
They've had more in their own shows but a quad of games in one Direct is new.

Electronic Arts was a frequent contributor to today's Partner Showcase, showing two new games and updating two more.

  • Apex Legends 2 will get a bespoke Switch 2 version on August 5 (to coincide with a new season for the live service shooter).
  • Footage of Madden NFL 26 (August 14) was shown, alongside details of the Franchise mode in which the player can take the persona of a historic NFL coach or create their own based on three archetypes
  • EA FC 26 (September 26) also had a brief trailer showing a new "physicality" mode when two players are going for the ball
  • October 23 will see the launch of Plants vs Zombies: Replanted - a remake of the 2009 strategy game - on both Switch 1 and Switch 2. A new co-op option will be included in the Replanted release.
