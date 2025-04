Yes, this is a Nintendo game.

The Switch 2's mouse controls will have a demo game shortly after launch.

During the Nintendo Direct, a new game called Drag X Drive was shown. Due in the summer, the game uses the JoyCon mouse movement to control a wheelchair in a 3v3 basketball-like game, using the top buttons to shoot and perform dunks.

The arena is fully enclosed with the walls serving as ramps to get in the air.