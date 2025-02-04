Some Switch 2 Specs Officially Revealed

Confirming some of the details you might have guessed.

We now have some details on the Switch 2's hardware specs.

The system's screen will be a 7.9" LCD with HDR support, with support for up to 1080p handheld resolution and 4k TV display with the dock. The JoyCons do have the speculated mouse function on both controllers, and the SL/SR buttons for single JoyCons are larger.

The system will have 256GB of internal storage (8x the launch Switch, 4x the OLED).

Nintendo has released additional tech specs including a "custom NVIDIA processor", 2 - 6.5hrs battery life in handheld mode, and 3 hour charge time in sleep mode. An additional page has been posted for accessibility settings.