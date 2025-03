We still using shmup to describe these?

In a get for fans of side-scrolling space shooters, Nintendo announced Gradius ORIGINS, a collection of the series including:

- Gradius - Salamander - Life Force - Gradius 2 - Gradius 3 - Salamander 2 - Salamander 3, an all new game exclusive to the collection.

The compilation releases on Nintendo Switch August 7th.