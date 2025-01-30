Annual Pokemon Presents Event To Air February 27

On the menu: Legends Zut Alors, TCG Pocket, Unova Tour. Not on the docket: Potential deals with pay to win mobile companies.

With Pokemon Day next Thursday, the Pokemon Company will be celebrating with some new announcements.

A Pokemon Presents will air on Thursday, February 27 (the anniversary of Red and Green's release) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1500 CET. A length has not been disclosed.

This will be a year to the day since the last Pokemon Presents, which ended on the first reveal of Pokemon Legends: Z-A and also revealed Pokemon TCG Pocket; since Z-A was announced for a 2025 release in that video, there was no summer Presents as is normal when a game or expansion is pending that year.